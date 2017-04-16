Griffon (GFF) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds
News headlines about Griffon have trended positive on Sunday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time.
