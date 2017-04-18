General Mills can compel arbitration in age bias case

General Mills Inc. can compel arbitration in the case of 33 laid-off employees who claim their waivers of Age Discrimination in Employment Act claims were not "knowing and voluntary'' as required by law, says a federal appeals court in overturning a lower court ruling. In June 2012, Minneapolis-based General Mills announced it was terminating about 850 employees and offered them severance packages in exchange for signing release agreements, according to the April 14 ruling by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis in Elizbeth McLeod et al. v.

