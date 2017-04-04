Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) Dir...

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) Director Sells $576,500.00 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $576,500.00.

