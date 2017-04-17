Feds Say Chemical Cloud in Kansas Caused by Human Error, Labeling
Human error and labeling and design problems led to the release of a large chemical cloud over a northeast Kansas city that sent more than 140 people to the hospital last year and caused others to stay indoors or evacuate for several hours, federal investigators said on April 12. The chemical release from MGP Ingredients in Atchison, Kansas, occurred when a delivery truck driver inadvertently unloaded sulfuric acid into a tank that contained sodium hypochlorite. The chemical reaction produced chlorine gas, which drifted for nearly 6 miles over the Atchison region before dissipating after about four hours, according to preliminary findings from the U.S. Chemical Safety Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|Apr 12
|ICE MAN
|163
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC