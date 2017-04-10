Feds: Human error, labeling led to ch...

Feds: Human error, labeling led to chemical cloud in Kansas

In this Oct. 21, 2016 file photo emergency workers clean various items inside a decontamination tent at Mosaic Life Care, in Atchison, Kan. Federal investigators say Human error and problems with design and labeling led to the release of a large chemical cloud over the city that sent more than 140 people to the hospital last year.

