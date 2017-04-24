Fanuele will leave General Mills as chief creative officer
General Mills is seeking new leaders in its marketing department at a time of broader strategic and financial challenges for the company. General Mills' chief creative officer Michael Fanuele is leaving the company just five months after the chief marketing officer did.
