Environmental risks could boost costs for those buying Cadiz water, analyst says
A top executive of one of the big three bond rating companies warned Thursday that while the Southern California water suppliers may benefit from a new source in the Mojave Desert, it is not without risk. “Even with California's drought conditions easing, water utilities in especially dry areas will need to balance the benefits of additional supply with its potential risks as they plan for the next drought,” said Doug Scott, managing director for Fitch Ratings in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|7 hr
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|161
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC