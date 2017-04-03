Environmental risks could boost costs for those buying Cadiz water, analyst says

A top executive of one of the big three bond rating companies warned Thursday that while the Southern California water suppliers may benefit from a new source in the Mojave Desert, it is not without risk. “Even with California's drought conditions easing, water utilities in especially dry areas will need to balance the benefits of additional supply with its potential risks as they plan for the next drought,” said Doug Scott, managing director for Fitch Ratings in New York.

