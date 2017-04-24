Dye Growmark Essay Finalist at FFA convention April 26, 2017
Taylor Dye of the Paris FFA Chapter was named a finalist in the GROWMARK essay contest at the 89th Missouri FFA Convention, April 20-21, 2017, in Columbia, Missouri. Students were asked to explain the importance of sustainability and its role in the agriculture industry.
