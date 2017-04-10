Design and human errors led to Atchis...

Design and human errors led to Atchison spill

7 hrs ago

Federal investigators say mistakes by a delivery driver and an employee of a northeast Kansas distilling plant led to the mixing of incompatible chemicals, causing a noxious cloud to spread over Atchison last year . The U.S. Chemical Safety Board said in a preliminary report issued Wednesday that design and labeling deficiencies at the loading station at MGP Ingredients also contributed to the toxic chemical release of a huge cloud of chlorine gas in October 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.

