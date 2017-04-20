Continue reading American Airlines workers were targets of alleged $16 million hearing aid scam
A federal grand jury indicted a Texas father and son duo this week in an alleged $16 million hearing aid scam that targeted American Airlines workers. Terry Anderson, 66, and Rocky Anderson, 36, were each charged on 15 federal counts in the Northern District of Texas, including conspiracy to commit health care fraud, health care fraud and aiding and abetting, and identity theft and aiding and abetting.
