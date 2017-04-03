Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus' core profits fall for second year
Louis Dreyfus' core earnings fell further last year as the global agricultural commodity trader again faced pressure from an abundant supply of crops. Large inventories, low prices and limited volatility have curbed margins in the past two years for companies such as Louis Dreyfus that buy, transport and process crops like wheat, soybeans and rice.
