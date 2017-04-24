Colorado Springs chefs tie for top prize at Chefs Showcase

Dog Haus Biergarten, a chain offering gourmet hot dogs, has opened serving specialities like the Old Town Dog with smoked bacon wrapped dog, caramelized onions, pickled jalapenos, chipotle aioli and cotija cheese or the Sooo Cali dog with arugula, tomato, crispy onions, spicy basil aioli and avocado. All the dogs, sausages and burgers are served on grilled King's Hawaiian rolls.

