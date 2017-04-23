Collaborative designs honored with 4 ...

Collaborative designs honored with 4 awards

19 hrs ago

The Collaborative Inc. has been presented with four awards in this year's AIA Toledo Design Awards Program, including one for the Toledo-based design and architecture firm's own headquarters office in the concourse level of One SeaGate. The AIA Toledo said 17 projects from nine northwest Ohio architectural firms were entered in this year's contest.

