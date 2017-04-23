Collaborative designs honored with 4 awards
The Collaborative Inc. has been presented with four awards in this year's AIA Toledo Design Awards Program, including one for the Toledo-based design and architecture firm's own headquarters office in the concourse level of One SeaGate. The AIA Toledo said 17 projects from nine northwest Ohio architectural firms were entered in this year's contest.
