California Environmental Law & Policy Update - April 2017
Apr 6 A state appeals court handed a major victory to California's signature climate-change program on Thursday in a lawsuit challenging the state's ability to collect revenue from auctions it has sponsored over the last five years. Opponents of the program argued that the revenue collection amounted to a tax, and that the tax was illegal because it had not been approved by a 2/3 supermajority vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|1 hr
|Rural Realist
|162
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC