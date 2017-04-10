California Environmental Law & Policy...

California Environmental Law & Policy Update - April 2017

Apr 6 A state appeals court handed a major victory to California's signature climate-change program on Thursday in a lawsuit challenging the state's ability to collect revenue from auctions it has sponsored over the last five years. Opponents of the program argued that the revenue collection amounted to a tax, and that the tax was illegal because it had not been approved by a 2/3 supermajority vote.

