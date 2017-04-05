Cadiz Inc. Issues Statement in Response to Remarks by California...
LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2017 -- Today, Cadiz Inc. CEO Scott Slater released the following statement in response to a press release from California Senator Dianne Feinstein about the Cadiz Water Project and recent action by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management: "Senator Feinstein regrettably relies on outdated, 17-year old data inconsistent with presently known facts as foundation to oppose a project which will safely and sustainably create new water for 400,000 people, has broad bipartisan community support, will generate 5,900 new jobs, and will drive nearly $1 billion in economic growth.
