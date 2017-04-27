ASX grinds closer to 6000 amid flood of corporate news

Buying in the big banks helped the ASX overcome early wobbles to post modest gains, as investors wade through a number of company updates. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 overcame some early wobbles to edge higher over the course of the trading session, finishing up 9 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 5924.2. The broader All Ordinaries index rose 0.1 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.