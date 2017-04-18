AMD: Pending Downward Price Pressure
At 30x its equity book value, it's hard to make the case that AMD stock is not overvalued, especially when compared to Intel's P/B ratio of only 2.6. AMD's business fundamentals are persistently weak with no earnings, little cash flow and dwindling equity capital, all of which may eventually cause interruptions to its ongoing operations. The company has two business segments with drastically different performances, one losing and the other winning.
