Almarai, ADM 'preparing bid' for Saud...

Almarai, ADM 'preparing bid' for Saudi milling monopoly sell-off

16 hrs ago Read more: Food Technology

According to Reuters, the Saudi dairy major will join American agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland in partnership to tender for the business. It reported that Italian wheat supplier Casillo and a partnership of Turkey's TAV construction group and Saudi builder Al Rajhi Holdings were also considering bids when the state-owned grains company sells off its milling operations later this year.

Chicago, IL

