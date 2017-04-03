Alabama couple has designs on sunglasses industry with Maho Shades

A place of blue skies, pristine beaches and coconut palm trees, this part of St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands is a favorite destination of families and travelers, just as it was a few years ago to Alabama residents Kris and Alex Anderson. Out for a day of paddleboarding, they both managed to lose their sunglasses and ended up lamenting the exorbitant price of paying $250 or more to keep the sun out of their eyes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.