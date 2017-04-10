Against the Grain, Traders Go Gluten ...

Against the Grain, Traders Go Gluten Free in Hunt for Profit

There's so little money in buying and selling wheat, corn and soybeans these days that some traders are turning to obscure markets in desert-grown tomatoes and chickpeas to turn a profit. Margins for handling the big grain crops have sunk as farmers grew more than the world needs for four years.

