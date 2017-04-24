ADM hires chief risk officer from CHS...

ADM hires chief risk officer from CHS in latest corporate shake-up

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Archer Daniels Midland Co has hired a chief risk officer from rival CHS Inc , the U.S. agribusiness confirmed on Friday, a further sign of an internal shake-up as a global grain glut pressures its profits. Chicago-based ADM has let key traders go, exited energy trading and brought in new leadership at its global trading desk in Switzerland in recent months.

