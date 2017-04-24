3 Different Ways To Value Intel; All ...

3 Different Ways To Value Intel; All Lead To The Same Conclusion

Intel has consistently returned a significant amount of capital back to its shareholders through quarterly dividends and stock repurchases. I calculated 17% upside based on market comparables, 37% upside based on a two-stage discounted cash flow model, and 22% upside based on a two-stage discounted dividend model.

