Will Congressional Republicans Succeed In Killing The Biofuel Blending Mandate This Time?
The share prices of major biofuel producers fell in response to Wednesday's announcement that Congressional Republicans intend to move forward with legislation that could repeal the federal biofuel blending mandate. The market's response indicates that investors expect the latest round of legislation to have better odds of success than its predecessors.
