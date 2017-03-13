Why Microsoft Says ARM Chips Can Replace Half of Its Data Center Muscle
Recent years' relative quiet on the ARM server front, the scarcity of large-scale IBM Power deployment news, and the consistent growth reported by Intel's Data Center Group may in totality create an impression that the data center chip wars have subsided, with Intel enjoying a massive - and secure - lead. A few announcements that came out of last week's Open Compute Summit in Santa Clara and the Google Cloud Next conference in San Francisco however showed that while Intel's lead may be massive, it's under bigger threat than may have appeared.
