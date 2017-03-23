Weakening Demand Could Pitch AMD, Nvidia And Intel Into Price War
According to a DigiTimes report, a looming price war could break out among processor and graphics chip products as demand among end users are unlikely to pick up in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Intel Corporation , NVIDIA Corporation and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. have all introduced new products, some of which have already seen price cuts.
