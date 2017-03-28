Trapper pulls huge alligator from sto...

Trapper pulls huge alligator from storm drain in Florida

11 hrs ago

Like pulling a scaly, sharp-toothed rabbit from a hat, a Florida trapper wrestled a slithery alligator from a storm drain on Monday after the reptile reportedly got stuck. It's always cool and super chill to find out there's a 9-foot alligator just living in the sewers of your suburb.

