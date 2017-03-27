Trade agreement changes could have big effects on the animal agriculture industry -
Redoing trade agreements has been a stated focus of the Trump Administration, fueling a degree of anxiety among some in the animal agriculture industry as they try to determine what the future holds in terms of short- and long-term effects. "Changes or disruptions in trade of individual meats often has impacts on other meats in various international markets, as well as impacts on domestic meat supplies, consumption and prices in U.S. markets," said Derrell Peel, Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension livestock marketing specialist.
