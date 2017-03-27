Story from NorthCountryNow.com
The agriculture industry needs to be an important part of the discussion as Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the two houses of the state legislature work to hammer out a budget agreement over the next several days, according to Assemblywoman Addie Jenne, D-Theresa. "There will be considerable discussion over the next couple of weeks about our state's economic developments efforts, and those discussions will have real-life impacts on areas of the state like the North Country, where our unemployment rates continue to be among the highest in the state," Jenne said in a news release.
