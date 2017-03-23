Staff departures raise questions abou...

Staff departures raise questions about Cofco plans

16 hrs ago Read more: Financial Times

Two years ago, Frank Ning, the chairman of China's powerful state-controlled grains company Cofco, outlined plans to create a powerful international trading arm to compete with the biggest names in the industry. This business would challenge Archer Daniels Midland , Bunge , Cargill and Louis Dreyfus Company - the so-called ABCDs that dominate the trading of agricultural commodities - by buying and selling grain to customers scattered across the world, as well as making money by placing bets on the prices of wheat and soybeans.

Chicago, IL

