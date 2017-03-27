Should Wal-Mart Investors Be Concerne...

Should Wal-Mart Investors Be Concerned That Amazon Invited Food Execs To Its Seattle Office?

The battle between Amazon.com, Inc. and Wal-Mart Stores Inc could soon emerge in a different arena: food purchases. According to a Bloomberg report, Amazon invited food executives from some of the biggest brands to its Seattle office.

