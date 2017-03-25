Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Kellogg Company (K) to Underperform

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on K. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg Company from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kellogg Company from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.