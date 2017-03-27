Rude awakening: Tim and Joanne Anderson were sleeping soundly until the neighbor stopped in
They were sleeping soundly in an upstairs bedroom when a pickup truck came crashing through their front door and into their living room. While the crash certainly woke the pair, it was the loud roar of the pickup's engine running at full speed that was almost deafening, Tim Anderson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|2 min
|Dee Dee Dee
|64
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC