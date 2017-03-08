Reuters: Archer Daniels joining with Saudi group to bid for SAGO milling ops
A partnership of Archer Daniels Midland and Saudi foods group Almarai is among potential bidders for Saudi Grains Organisation's milling operations, the kingdom's sole supplier, Reuters reports. No details of the likely price of the milling operations are yet available for SACO, one of the world's largest wheat and barley buyers.
