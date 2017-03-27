Recall watch: Shakes and pasta pulled...

Recall watch: Shakes and pasta pulled from shelves

Nutiva, an Organic Superfoods company, is recalling all lots of its vanilla and chocolate-flavored Organic Plant Based Protein Superfood 30 Shake after identifying that the product may contain trace amounts peanuts. The items were sold online and through distributors in more than 20 states, including Connecticut.

