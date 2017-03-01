Private Cloud Is Very Popular Yet Nob...

Private Cloud Is Very Popular Yet Nobody's Doing It

Mobile World Congress 2017

Mobile World Congress 2017 -- Reminiscent of the Yogi Berra quote about the restaurant that had become unpopular because so many people went there, Intel is seeing strong demand for on-premises enterprise cloud, even while conventional server component sales are declining. What's going on? Enterprises are extremely interested in on-premises cloud , but not deploying it because it's too difficult, Sandra Rivera, corporate vice president and general manager for the Intel Corp. network platforms group, tells Light Reading.

