Private Cloud Is Very Popular Yet Nobody's Doing It
Mobile World Congress 2017 -- Reminiscent of the Yogi Berra quote about the restaurant that had become unpopular because so many people went there, Intel is seeing strong demand for on-premises enterprise cloud, even while conventional server component sales are declining. What's going on? Enterprises are extremely interested in on-premises cloud , but not deploying it because it's too difficult, Sandra Rivera, corporate vice president and general manager for the Intel Corp. network platforms group, tells Light Reading.
