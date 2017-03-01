Private Cloud Is Very Popular Yet Nobody's Doing It

Mobile World Congress 2017 -- Reminiscent of the Yogi Berra quote about the restaurant that had become unpopular because so many people went there, Intel is seeing strong demand for on-premises enterprise cloud, even while conventional server component sales are declining. What's going on? Enterprises are extremely interested in on-premises cloud , but not deploying it because it's too difficult, Sandra Rivera, corporate vice president and general manager for the Intel Corp. network platforms group, tells Light Reading.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.