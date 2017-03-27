President Trump's export policies could destabilize U.S....

President Trump's export policies cou...

2017-03-27

Ventura County's $2 billion agriculture industry could be severely impacted by President Donald Trump's proposed trade and taxation policies. A crucial part of the region's agriculture industry is focused on exporting crops to countries across the globe, while imported produce is a key aspect of the consumer market in Ventura County and throughout the nation.

