Panel advances Space bee bill
A package of bills citing the importance of bees to the state's agriculture industry received Assembly Agriculture Committee approval by a 5-0 vote. Sponsored by Assemblymen Ron Dancer and Parker Space, the bill designates the common eastern bumble bee as the state native pollinator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advertiser News (North).
