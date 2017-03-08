Oaktree Boosts Stake as Largest Share...

Oaktree Boosts Stake as Largest Shareholder in Organic Food Company SunOpta

Read more: GuruFocus.com

Oaktree, where value investing thought leader Howard Marks is co-chairman, increased its stake last Friday in SunOpta Inc. , a company where it is pushing for change as the biggest shareholder but where few other prominent value investors have been active. Oaktree found opportunity to increase its position when a weak earnings report released March 1 precipitated a decline in the company's stock price.

