NDP asks Albertans to weigh in farm labour laws, respond to recommendations
A group examining applying employment standards to Alberta's agriculture sector recommends that farm workers should not get overtime pay. The Employment Standards Technical Working Group has been reviewing the standards to see how it could apply to farm and ranch workers.
