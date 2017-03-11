N+1 Singer Reaffirms "Under Review" Rating for Devro plc
JP Morgan gave the share price of The Restaurant Group PLC a price target of 340 meaning the broker expects a potential downside of -8.23% from The Restaurant Group PLC's current market price of 370.5. Citigroup Inc raised Berendsen PLC to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 to GBX 930 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The number of shares John Wood Group PLC now has in issue is 371,928,000, which have a value of 761.5 per share calculating John Wood Group PLC 's market capitalisation to 2.83B GBP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|How to Control Grain Peeling Machine Energy Con... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC