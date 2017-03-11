N+1 Singer Reaffirms "Under Review" R...

N+1 Singer Reaffirms "Under Review" Rating for Devro plc

JP Morgan gave the share price of The Restaurant Group PLC a price target of 340 meaning the broker expects a potential downside of -8.23% from The Restaurant Group PLC's current market price of 370.5. Citigroup Inc raised Berendsen PLC to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 to GBX 930 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The number of shares John Wood Group PLC now has in issue is 371,928,000, which have a value of 761.5 per share calculating John Wood Group PLC 's market capitalisation to 2.83B GBP.

