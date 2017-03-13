MGP Ingredients to Webcast Analyst Day

MGP Ingredients to Webcast Analyst Day

ATCHISON, Kan., March 16, 2017 -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. , a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches, today announced that it will host an analyst day for institutional investors on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at the companys facility in Lawrenceburg, Ind. The event will include management presentations and a tour of the facilitys distillery and warehouse operations.  The presentations are expected to begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. EDT and last approximately two hours.

