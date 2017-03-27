Low Crop Prices Are Here to Stay as Traders See Gluts Persisting

Years of bumper grain harvests, along with low prices and diminished volatility, have made it harder for the top firms to make money buying and selling major crops like wheat, corn and soybeans. Gluts, which have pushed crop prices to near the lowest since 2009, will probably last for a while yet, executives said at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland.

