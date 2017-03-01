Listen: Dr Tim Mackle - drugs are a '...

Listen: Dr Tim Mackle - drugs are a 'complex issue' in the agriculture industry

11 hrs ago

CEO of DairyNZ Dr Tim Mackle spoke to The Country Early Edition's Dom George about the big issue of the week, drug taking in New Zealand's workforce. Prime Minister Bill English said that Kiwis are failing drug tests which in turn has lead to an increase in migrant workers.

