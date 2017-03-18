Libbey's CFO pick has been V.P. at Andersons
The Toledo table glass maker announced Friday that James Burmeister, 49, will take over the role March 30. For the last four years, Mr. Burmeister had served as vice president of finance and treasurer for The Andersons. He was previously at Owens Corning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
