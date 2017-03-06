La Brea Bakery Artisan Flatbread Crisps

La Brea Bakery Artisan Flatbread Crisps

Product Snapshot : La Brea Bakery will announce a delicious new artisan snack option made from single origin heirloom wheat. La Brea Bakery Flatbread Crisps are made with premium, flavorful ingredients like fresh herbs and distinctive spices, and twice baked to achieve the perfect crunch.

