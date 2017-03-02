Investors make Snap debut a success

In its updated IPO registration document with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Snap said it expected approximately 50 million shares of its Class A common stock purchased by investors in the offering to be subject to a separate one-year lock-up agreement. But the price of Snap stock - and Snap's valuation as a company - could go up throughout the day, increasing Spiegel's net worth by millions - and possibly even billions - in hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.