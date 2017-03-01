Intel's Stock Downgraded: 'The First Step Is Always Denial'
Bernstein's Stacy Rasgon believes Intel Corporation "is facing structural headwinds as datacenter weakens, quality growth becomes more elusive, and competition increases." The analyst downgraded the rating on the company from Market Perform to Underperform, while lowering the price target from $36 to $30.
