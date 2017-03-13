Intel On A Path To Becoming Formidabl...

Intel On A Path To Becoming Formidable Player In Autos

Read more: Benzinga

Intel Corporation will acquire Mobileye NV for $15.3 billion or $63.54 per share, representing a premium of 34 percent to Mobileye's closing price on March 10. Summit Redstone's Jagadish Iyer mentioned that Intel intends to fund the transaction in cash from the offshore cash on its balance sheet. Intel also emphasized it would achieve $175 million in cost synergies by 2019 by getting rid of duplicated R&D functions, as well as cutting SG&A expenses, apart from the tax benefits from the merger.

