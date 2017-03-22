Intel and others reportedly in grid management deal with Tokyo...
Tepco Power Grid, a subsidiary of Tokyo Electric Power Company, is noted to be involved with Intel for cybersecurity reasons, Toshiba , NTT Data and others to develop systems for electricity flow and voltage management within Southeast Asia and Africa starting in 2019.
