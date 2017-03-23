Hornets sting in Western play-off romp

Hornets sting in Western play-off romp

Central Western Daily

Orange High School resumed its mantle as the region's premier side on Thursday, claiming the Western Combined High Schools title in emphatic fashion at Sir Neville Howse Stadium. After winning through to the finals the Hornets thumped Mudgee in the penultimate fixture, winning 65-16, before taking down Dubbo to claim the title.

