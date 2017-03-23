Hornets sting in Western play-off romp
Orange High School resumed its mantle as the region's premier side on Thursday, claiming the Western Combined High Schools title in emphatic fashion at Sir Neville Howse Stadium. After winning through to the finals the Hornets thumped Mudgee in the penultimate fixture, winning 65-16, before taking down Dubbo to claim the title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Central Western Daily.
Add your comments below
Agriculture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's immigration crackdown is hurting US far...
|1 hr
|Ex Lesbian River
|127
|Man Filmed Himself Urinating on Rice Krispies a... (Mar '16)
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|17
|Deplorables: No more Pop-Tarts
|Dec '16
|Concerned citizen
|1
|USGBC Perspective: A Look at the Green Industri... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Canadian business legend buys Hornepayne lumber... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Tembec
|1
|Do You Know New Way to Peel the Soya by Soya Pe... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
|What Are the Advantages of Platform Grain Hulli... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|joannabox
|1
Find what you want!
Search Agriculture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC